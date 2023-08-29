JONESBORO — A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Friday that two associates of her 77-year-old father, who has dementia, stole $18,000 from him.
The woman said the two got her father to withdraw the money and give it to them sometime between Aug. 1 and Friday.
The suspects are listed as an 38-year-old man and a woman, age unknown.
Police are investigating.
Jonesboro police are also investigating the following breaking or entering of vehicles:
In the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street, stolen were a birth certificate and $10 in cash.
In the 500 block of Belt Street, stolen were $158 in cash, a car radio and a license plate.
In the 2800 block of East Nettleton Avenue, stolen were a wallet with $1,280 in cash, a Visa card and insurance and Social Security cards.
In the 2600 block of Phillips Drive, stolen were $120 in cash, a $20 purse, a driver’s license and various cards.
In the 1300 block of Red Wolf Boulevard, stolen were 28 diazapam pills, eight hydrocodone pills and 16 antibiotics pills.
In the 300 block of Hurricane Drive, a student at Jonesboro High School reported the theft of a $1,200 iPhone, a $30 wallet and $120 in cash.
In the 2700 block of Krystal Drive, the theft of a $1,900 MacBook.
In the 400 block of Southwest Drive, the theft and unauthorized use of a debit card.
In the 800 block of Witt Street, the theft of a 9 mm Glock 17 gun valued at $500.
In the 400 block of Belt Street, a burglary netting a .380-caliber Ruger handgun valued at $350, an Apple iPad valued at $500 and 0.25 gram of medical marijuana.
In the 3000 block of South Caraway Road, the theft of a $1,200 iPhone, a $30 wallet and debit and credit cards.
In the 2400 block of South Caraway Road, the theft of a debit card that was used to make $2,064.80 in purchases.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office investigated and recovered a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 and a 16-foot trailer in the 1800 block of Craighead Road 342. Both vehicles were damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.