Voters went to the polls across the region on Tuesday to decide local issues and races, as well as weigh in on state issues and cast votes on races at the regional, state and national level.
The polls were still open at press time, so election results will be posted online, as well as in Thursday’s edition of The Sun.
Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Tuesday afternoon that the day had been going fairly smooth.
“We’ve had pretty steady lines, but only a couple of long lines, here and there,” she said. “They get those handled pretty quick.”
Clack gave credit to the Quorum Court for making sure the county has all the needed supplies and equipment.
“We’ve got a great system,” she said. “We are very lucky in Craighead with the amount of equipment we have.”
She noted that extra machines are available in case a machine has an issue and consultants are on standby to help with issues that might arise.
The main credit for a smooth election day rests with the poll workers, though, according to Clack.
“I always brag on my poll workers, but boy do they deserve it today,” she said. “They are amazing.”
Tuesday’s election came on the heels of a very s uccessful early voting period with 4,268 more voters casting ballots in Craighead County in 2022 than during the last midterm election in 2018.
The 36 percent increase was capped off with a peak day on Monday when 1,910 voters cast ballots, 1,570 in Jonesboro and 340 in Lake City. The 1,910-vote-day was the highest during the 2022 early voting period and was also up from the 1,632 ballots cast on the final day of early voting in 2018.
According to data released by Clack, every day of early voting in 2022 reflected an increase over the same day in 2018.
The final total for 2022 is 16,065 early voters, up from 11,797 four years ago. The break down shows that 14,099 of those votes were cast in Jonesboro, while 1,966 were cast in Lake City.
With 58,141 registered to vote in Craighead County, according to County Clerk Lesli Penny, the early vote count represented approximately 28 percent of the registered voters.
By around 2 p.m. Tuesday, another 6,213 voters had cast ballots in Craighead County.
On election day, voters were able to vote at any of the county’s polling sites, which were open until 7:30 p.m.
