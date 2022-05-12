JONESBORO — A representative of the Jake Bequette for U.S. Senate campaign watched and recorded Thursday as Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack tested voting machines to verify that a spelling error was corrected.
After verifying that the change from Jack to Jake was made by the ballot software company ES&S, she proceeded to update the voting machines at the Craighead County Election Annex in Jonesboro and at the Lake City Courthouse, About 1,100 people had cast early votes in the primary election in the county before the change was made.
Bequette filed suit against Secretary of State John Thurston and both the Craighead County Election Commission and the state Election Commission. He later added election officials in Phillips County, where ballots also identified Bequette as Jack.
A hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. in Pulaski County Circuit Court to discuss the lawsuit, which seeks a court order to make the change that Craighead County made on Thursday.
Kimberly Dale, an attorney who will represent the county in the lawsuit, said via Zoom during the commission meeting that the county had not yet been served with the required notification of the lawsuit. She declined to comment on the merits of Bequette’s court action.
Jeannette Robertson, chairwoman of the Craighead County Election Commission, read a statement regarding how the the commission handled the issue prior to Thursday’s meeting. She said commissioners reviewed 289 separate ballot styles in advance of the election, but failed to discover Bequette’s first name had been misspelled.
A representative of the Secretary of State’s Office notified Clack of the error on April 28.
“A public meeting of the Election Commission was held on April 29th where the mistake in proofing was discussed and the election commission took what it deemed at that time to be appropriate actions, considering that the deadline for providing absentee ballots to the county clerk had passed more than three weeks earlier and only five business days remained between the commission learning of the error and early vote beginning,” Robertson explained.
What the commission deemed appropriate action in this situation was to post a sign bringing attention to the spelling error in Bequette’s name.
In advance of the May 24 primary, Clack said she will have reprogrammed 120 voting machines.
Bequette is challenging Sen. John Boozman’s re-election bid in the Republican primary.
