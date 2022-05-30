JONESBORO — A collective of more than a dozen Arkansas electric cooperatives have partnered together to announce the formation of Diamond State Networks, a new wholesale broadband provider uniting the fiber-optic networks of member cooperatives throughout the state.
Having recently opened its first official corporate office location in Jonesboro, Diamond State Networks is led by co-Managing Members Mitchell Johnson (president and CEO of Ozarks Electric) and Jeremiah Sloan (president and CEO of Craighead Electric).
The organization is governed by a board of directors composed of additional executive leaders from its 13 partner cooperatives or subsidiary fiber networks.
Arkansas electric cooperatives have been bringing electricity to their communities since the 1930s. The goal of Diamond State Networks (DSN) is to enhance that commitment by providing high-speed broadband connections, the next essential service and arguably the single-most powerful bridge of socioeconomic divides.
Promising to further enhance connectivity throughout Arkansas with a network covering more than 64 percent of the state’s land mass and more than 50,000 miles of fiber lines, DSN is providing access to 1.25 million rural Arkansans.
Together, the 13 electric cooperatives have invested, or are planning to invest, more than $1.66 billion in broadband communication infrastructure, exclusively in fiber-optic networks.
The unique alliance recently held its first conference May 23-24 in Hot Springs, where team members of the partner networks discussed the current state of DSN, attended various breakout sessions and roundtables, perused vendor exhibits and took part in general sessions that included a CEO panel as well as a session focused on public-private partnerships.
“By bringing these networks together, we’re investing to build a middle mile network for long-term, far-reaching affordability and delivering high-performance connectivity to every corner of our state,” said Mitchell Johnson, co-Managing Member of Diamond State Networks.
The partner entities that make up DSN include: empower, Delivered by Craighead Electric, based in Jonesboro; MCEC Fiber, based in Blytheville; Clay County Connect, based in Corning; Farmers Electric Cooperative, based in Newport; OzarksGo, based in Fayetteville; Petit Jean Fiber, based in Clinton; Enlightened by Woodruff Electric, headquartered in Forrest City; NEXT Powered by NAEC, headquartered in Salem; Wave Rural Connect, based in Ozark; Arkansas Fiber Network (AFN), the statewide association of the 17 distribution electric cooperatives in Arkansas; Four States Fiber Internet, headquartered in Texarkana; South Central Connect, based in Arkadelphia; and Connect2First, based in Jacksonville.
For more information about Diamond State Networks, visit www. diamondstatenetworks.com.
