The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and Arkansas 4-H will host the 2022 Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge, an underwater robotics competition, on Friday, March 11, at The Center at Bishop Park in Bryant. An estimated 165 students will represent 41 teams from 11 counties at the event. Event participation has grown by more than 400 percent since 2016.
The SeaPerch is a remotely-operated submersible built from more than three dozen parts, including PVC pipe, pool noodles, three 12-volt motors and batteries. During the contest, teams must navigate their SeaPerch through obstacle courses and complete other tasks, such as moving plastic rings from one part of the course and successfully placing them to another part. The goal is to ignite students’ interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
During this year’s competition, competitors will use their SeaPerch robots to simulate space exploration. Robots are becoming more common on the International Space Station and training for maneuvers happen underwater. The winner of the Arkansas SeaPerch Challenge will advance to the International SeaPerch Challenge that will be held June 4 at the University of Maryland.
“Arkansas’ electric cooperatives are dedicated to providing STEM-based educational opportunities for Arkansas’ youth,” said Rob Roedel, director of corporate communications for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. “Our partnership with Arkansas 4-H has resulted in tremendous growth in this program that opens learning paths for the future leaders of our state.”
To learn more about the Arkansas 4-H SeaPerch Challenge, visit 4h.uada.edu. More information about the SeaPerch initiative can be found at seaperch.org/about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.