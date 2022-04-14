JONESBORO — Members of the Jonesboro Elks Lodge presented three automated external defibrillators, or AEDs for short, to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Beck Center and the recently-opened Veterans Cottages on Thursday morning at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge.
Susan Mattix, project manager for the Cares Act Grant at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, and Lee Heagwood, veteran’s committee chair at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, presented the AEDs to Lynda Nash, director of the Beck Center, who was accepting the AEDs for all three organizations.
“We are very excited to be receiving these AEDs for the organizations,” Nash said on Thursdays morning, noting that one would be placed at each of the organizations’ facilities.
“We hope we never have to use one but they are handy to have just in case,” she said, noting that the mission through these organizations is to provide veterans with resources for counseling, personal rehabilitation, advocacy and financial assistance; supporting these individuals to achieve their post military service goals, as well as access to the higher education experience.”
Mattix said that the lodge purchased the AEDs through their CARES Act grant and this was the first opportunity they had to hand them out, but they really wanted to do something to help the local veterans organizations.
Hannah Malone, doctor of occupational therapy grad student at A-State, said they have been trying to do as much for the veterans as possible so she appreciated the recognition of their veterans groups.
