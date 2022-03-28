JONESBORO — Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday the recent spate of people being shot and the number of calls about shots fired or heard in Jonesboro is alarming.
“There were 13 calls of shots fired or shots heard since last weekend,” Elliott said.
A fourth shooting of a person in one week occurred Friday afternoon. Police responded at about 5:45 p.m. Friday to the report of a shooting at Greenbriar Drive and West Stroud Street.
Police said a 29-year-old man was getting a ride with two people, and as he was exiting the vehicle, he was shot from behind.
Larry Curtis Black, 29, of Blytheville, was shot in the upper left leg and the bullet exited through his stomach, according to a police report.
The man was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center shortly after. According to Sally Smith, JPD public information specialist, he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Elliott said the victim’s cell phone was stolen by the suspects.
He said a big problem about crime is that few people want to give statements to police.
“Nobody wants to give statements, even victims,” Elliott said, calling it a problem that’s seen by law enforcement agencies across the country. “People don’t want to get involved.”
He said the volume of calls to police is increasing, noting that last weekend 572 calls were received by dispatch from Friday through Sunday.
“The new shift structure (patrol officers now work 11-hour shifts) puts more patrols on the street,” Elliott said. “But we’re still running from call to call.”
He said the department has seen an increase of youths with guns and that JPD is working to get guns off of the streets. He said since Jan. 1 police have gotten 182 guns off the streets in Jonesboro.
Elliott called the increase of the number of youths with gun “a parenting problem” and that it’s something that needs to be addressed at home.
Adding to the number of guns on the streets is the reports of vehicle break-ins that result in thefts of firearms.
“If you’re a gun owner, take your gun inside at night, or at least lock your vehicle,” Elliott said.
He said drive-by shootings of residences and vehicle could either by gang-related or retaliation shootings from perceived slights on social media.
He’s hoping that the addition of cameras in Jonesboro by police will help catch those committing crimes.
In other shootings that occurred recently, police are searching for a suspect in the attempted armed robbery that ended with a Blytheville man being shot at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Chestnut Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
William Paxton Haskins, 19, was hospitalized in stable condition at St. Bernards Medical Center, according to Smith.
According to officer Greg Trout, “I was dispatched to (the 900 block of) Chestnut Street ... in reference to a shooting. Upon my arrival, I observed officers attending to Victim No. 1 (Haskins, William Paxton). I began to assist them with locating the wounds. A chest seal was placed on the wound on his stomach. I located a second wound in the middle of his back and I placed a chest seal on it. I then cut his clothing off of him to look for further injuries.”
Haskins was shot once, with an entry and exit wound, Smith said.
In another shooting, shortly after 2 a.m. March 19, a 14-year-old boy was shot inside of a car in which he was riding with others at the intersection of North Bridge Street and East Johnson Avenue, police said.
According to the police report, the victims were inside a vehicle when a car drove by them shooting at them.
“He was taken to NEA Baptist and then flown to Regional One in Memphis. The victim isn’t from Jonesboro, and we do not have any further information on his condition,” Smith said on March 21.
Police are investigating that shooting, and as of Monday afternoon no arrests have been made.
Another shooting occurred just after midnight on March 20 in the 4700 block of Wildwood Lane, according to a JPD report.
The victim, Dallis Austin, 19, who lives in the 5700 block of Prospect Road, was attending a birthday party.
A witness said a gray-colored vehicle went to the end of the street, turned around and pulled back up to the residence when she heard gunshots.
Austin was inside the residence with more than 20 others and was struck in the left shin area.
He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released with a bullet lodged in his tibia.
Jonesboro police are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made, according to Smith.
The victim of the Chestnut Street shooting is the only victim who remains hospitalized, she said Monday.
