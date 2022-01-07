JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center is being streamlined to make its cameras more efficient, Chief Rick Elliott said Friday.
The center currently has more than 275 cameras that include SkyCop cameras in high-crime areas and cameras at intersections throughout the city, said Rachel Anderson, the crime center’s analyst who monitors all of the cameras.
The cameras have had 12 separate platforms, and modems will be upgraded where there will only be one, Elliott said. The modems have a cellular relay, which will help streamline videos.
The cameras not only provide surveillance of the intersections, but also counts the number of vehicles, which helps the City of Jonesboro engineers with its traffic numbers.
“It’s a fantastic effort,” Elliott said. “The city and police both benefit.
“We’re being innovative. It helps solve crimes and helps with accidents.”
He said videos of accidents help prove which motorist is at fault at an intersection. That helps alleviate the number of accidents that end up in court.
The funding for the cameras and upgrade is provided by the federal American Rescue Plan and falls under its community safety and preventing terrorism category, Anderson said.
The city received about $15 million in American Rescue Plan funds in 2021 and will receive an addition $7.5 million from it this year, Elliott said.
The crime center will add a second analyst position this year, Elliott said, which gives Anderson a backup.
“I’ve been on call 24/7,” she said.
The updates are provided by Critical Edge Technology, which received the contract from the city, Anderson said. The company is outfitting the cameras with new software, she said.
Anderson said city parks and community centers will have cameras to provide safety measures for people who use them.
Major intersection can have up to eight cameras, such as South Caraway Road and Highland Drive, she said.
Elliott said he hears good things about the cameras.
“Everyday we’re getting success stories about the cameras,” he said. “I’m excited what it’ll bring in the near future.”
Anderson agreed, saying a person went missing from the Walmart on Highland Drive recently. She was able to find the person at the intersection of Harrisburg Road and Highland Drive by using the cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.