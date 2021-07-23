JONESBORO — Even with the Jonesboro City Council waiving bidding and approving the buying of $39,960 each for two Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs and $34,264 for a Silverado pickup for the Police Department, Chief Rick Elliott said the department will need more.
He said the department needs about 18 to 20 patrol vehicles and he hopes funding for them will be in next year’s general fund.
Finding vehicles has become difficult, Elliott said.
According to a Sun article earlier this week, inventories of new vehicles of all types are low because of last year’s disruption in production due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because new cars are more and more dependent on computer technology, Car and Driver magazine reports a semiconductor chip shortage is now affecting the new vehicle supply and causing used car prices to climb.
Elliott said no new police cars were found in Arkansas.
He said he received some vehicles from insurance funds.
“Several cars got totaled out in accidents,” Elliott said. “We’re driving an aging fleet and have maintenance issues.
“We’re investing money on new transmissions and engines that will keep the cars moving for awhile.”
Elliott said the department rotates cars so they’re not putting so many miles on them.
To save money, the department hired two full-time mechanics in 2018, Elliott said. These certified mechanics can rebuild engines and transmissions, he said.
They can also install emergency lights and other needed equipment in police cars, he said.
The department also bought a machine that can change flat tires. He said after the March 2020 tornado, police vehicle got more than 100 flat tires from nails and other debris from the storm.
