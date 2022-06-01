JONESBORO — Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday that he’s confident his officers are prepared for any active shooter scenarios.
Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. State officials have said 19 police officers waited outside the classroom where Salvador Ramos, 18, had opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.
“I’ve had conversations with (SWAT) team members,” Elliott said. “We’re prepared to handle any situation.”
He said it’s important to study all mass shooting across the country.
“Any time there’s an incident, we look at it and learn lessons,” Elliott said. “We always try to look at the pros and cons of the situation.
“We try to read up on it and I hope there’s a comprehensive report issued.”
He said one problem the local police in Texas had was they couldn’t breech the door to the classroom where Ramos was. Police had to wait until U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived and were able to get into the classroom.
Elliott said his SWAT team is trained to use explosives to breech secured doors and rooms.
He said all of his officers are trained for active shootings, including school resource officers. They are also trained to use tourniquets and other first aid practices. Elliott said officers have used about 15 tourniquets a year to save lives in Jonesboro.
Another problem in Texas was that police officers were armed with handguns while Ramos was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a powerful weapon capable of piercing basic bulletproof vests.
A U.S. Border Patrol tactical team finally used a janitor’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman, raising more questions about the choice of entry.
Families of the victims were upset because police waited about 50 minutes to get into the school, according to The Associated Press.
“Families are looking for answers,” Elliott said. “It may not be what they want to hear. Sometimes you screw up, and you have to admit it.”
Elliott, who was one of the first police officers to respond to the 1998 Westside school shooting said each school shooting brings back bad memories.
He said he and now-Assistant Police Chief Lynn Waterworth were working in the Criminal Investigations Division at the time and handled the crime scene at the school.
Elliott said in December 2015 a man in a pickup truck went onto the Arkansas State University campus with a propane tank in the back. Elliott said within five minutes he had 20 officers at the scene which was diffused without incident.
In Uvalde, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother before going to the school.
In the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which occurred on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Conn., 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 26 people.
Lanza shot and killed his mother earlier that morning before going to the school.
Elliott said both actions showed a mental health issue.
“Anybody who does something like this has something going on,” he said. “The mental health crisis is epidemic.
“People are not getting the help that they need.”
