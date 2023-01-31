JONESBORO — Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday that specialized units in departments can be very effective if properly trained and overseen.
Elliott’s comment was in response to the Jan. 10 beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, at the the hands of five Memphis police officers following a traffic stop.
The five officers charged – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith – were part of the so-called Scorpion unit. Scorpion stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in our Neighborhoods.
The Memphis police chief, Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, disbanded the unit on Saturday.
“It is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the Scorpion unit,” she said in a statement.
A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols, a department spokeswoman said Monday.
Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. She did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest.
Rudolph said information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends.
Chief Elliott said the way he understands the Memphis situation is that the officers were not well-seasoned and had not received specialized training for their positions in the Scorpion Unit.
“We have a system of checks and balances in Jonesboro,” he said. “The tactics they used were not protocol.”
Elliott said police departments across the country were mandated by the federal government to come up with de-escalation tactics which he doesn’t believed were followed in Memphis.
“Those guys lost control from the get-go,” Elliott said.
He said JPD conducts training session throughout the year to upgrade officers’ knowledge of new and current regulations regarding law enforcement.
Elliott said in January 2020, one of his primary goals as chief was to focus on proactive policing. One of the units engaged in proactive policing is the department’s Street Crimes Unit. The unit, which has formally been in existence since the beginning of 2017, targets street-level criminal cases. Helping to identify gang and other organized crime elements is an important part of the many duties the unit has.
“We used to have our PROWL unit, which followed the same concept,” Elliott said then. “After we disbanded the unit we kind of rebranded it (as the SCU), and I just cut them loose to do their jobs.”
Elliott said the unit, as well as other related units, such as the drug task force, the department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the department’s patrol unit, get a lot of their information the old fashioned way, through interviewing suspects and residents about issues in their communities.
The video of Nichols was evocative of the arrest of George Floyd in 2020 and officers’ failure to intervene.
Elliott said every officer has a “duty of intervene” if a fellow officer crosses the line.
“You’ve got to stop it,” Elliott said. “Everybody has adopted a policy mandated by the federal government.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
