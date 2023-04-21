Elliott

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott talks to seniors at the Highland Drive Baptist Church on Thursday on the risks of being scammed.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott told a group of seniors at the Highland Drive Baptist Church on Thursday.

Elliott spoke to a group about scams – email, phone, text, letter or people going door to door.