JONESBORO — If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott told a group of seniors at the Highland Drive Baptist Church on Thursday.
Elliott spoke to a group about scams – email, phone, text, letter or people going door to door.
He said scams have become more prevalent in the last 10 years, with scammers becoming more and more aggressive in their approaches.
“Every day in this country people fall for scams,” Elliott said. “Some lose their life savings to scams.”
He said scammers from other countries will use a computer-generated area code number in the potential victim’s area to make it appear that the call is local.
“I checked my caller ID once and found out I was calling myself,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.
When someone in Jonesboro gets scammed by an out-of-state or out-of-country entity, people ask him what the police can do about it.
He suggests people use a block app on their cell phones. And never send money to someone who calls with a story that there’s a warrant out for their arrest and they must make a payment over the phone.
Another scam is a caller telling someone to purchase gift cards and giving them the codes and they will then be given thousands of dollars more in reimbursement.
He said some of the popular email scams are those pretending to be from Netflix, Amazon, PayPal, Best Buy and other reputable companies. Elliott said to check the company’s website and speak to a customer service representative to find out if the email is real.
There is also a scam where a person tells the potential victim that their grandson or granddaughter is in jail and they need to send money to bail them out.
Elliott suggests people just call their grandchild to make sure they’re OK.
He also said the Internal Revenue Service will never call someone about their tax forms. Elliott said that’s always done with the U.S. Postal Service.
He said there’s a dark side to today’s scammers.
“This is a new way of foreign countries to attack America,” Elliott said. “A lot of the money goes to fund terrorism.”
He also warned about signing up to receive a free giveaway, saying putting down one’s name, address, email and phone number can be a set-up.
“That information you give them can be sold around the world,” Elliott said.
He said information can be found on the Arkansas Attorney General’s website. Scams may be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by filing a consumer complaint online, emailing consumer@ArkansasAG.gov or calling (800) 482-8982.
Elliott also told the audience about the department’s Real Time Crime Center, which monitors cameras all around Jonesboro. These cameras can read license plates on vehicles and help in car chases.
He said the city will add $500,000 to fund technology for the department.
“We were the first in the state to have one,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.