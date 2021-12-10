JONESBORO — The Craighead County Quorum Court will discuss an emergency ordinance to block any new construction of non-municipal domestic sewage treatment works.
County Judge Marvin Day said Friday that there have been several inquires by developers at multiple locations around the county.
“We just don’t have appropriate guidelines in place for this type of development,” Day said. “This ordinance will provide us with a reasonable timeline to make the necessary provisions and make any development good for everyone involved.”
The purpose of the ordinance is to set a reasonable time period for a temporary moratorium on the creation, construction and acceptance any non-municipal domestic sewage treatment works.
The ordinance will allow justices of the peace an opportunity to review and investigate adequate ordinances, protections and procedures before any new construction of non-municipal domestic sewage treatment works can be considered, Day said.
If passed, all non-municipal domestic sewage treatment works will not be permitted to begin construction nor accepted form Dec. 14, 2021, through June 14, 2022.
The emergency clause states that in order to protect Craighead County residents and to provide for necessary provisions to prevent any contamination and protection of health and safety of all residents, “an emergency exists, and this ordinance, being for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and approval.”
The other item up for discussion at Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting is an ordinance to revise the Craighead County Employment/Personnel Policy handbook, after which the justices of the peace will adjourn into subcomittees to discuss issues including:
A plat for Oak Ridge Cemetery.
An a ppropriation ordinance to establish a new mid-point and classifying the position as exempt for the PA case coordinator position in the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s office per the recommendation of the JESAP committee.
A resolution confirming mutual aid agreements concerning distribution of fire monies.
