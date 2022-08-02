Emerson opens Ash Flat facility

ASH FLAT — Joined by Arkansas state and local officials, Emerson celebrated the official opening of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Ash Flat on Friday.
According to a press release, Emerson has made a $35 million investment to transform the existing underutilized industrial structure into a modern manufacturing plant for its professional tools business, with a primary focus on producing Greenlee specialty tools and related products for electrical tradespeople across North America.
Emerson currently has more than 150 employees working at the facility and plans to grow the operation, with a goal of creating up to 285 total jobs at the site over the next four years.
“Today is the culmination of the strong partnerships we have forged over the past two years with local, state and federal organizations, and we deeply appreciate their support,” Craig Sumner, president of Emerson’s professional tools business said. “We are looking forward to establishing strong ties here in the Ash Flat community and taking a leadership role in developing the next generation of skilled manufacturing workers in Arkansas.”
The Ash Flat location was selected by Emerson in 2020 for the quality workforce available in the area and its close proximity to the company’s Memphis distribution center which will allow for reduced lead times for shipping of products and materials, improvements in customer service and opportunities for growth while achieving operational excellence.
The project received critical support from local, state and federal partners, including Gov. Asa Hutchison’s office, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), Delta Regional Authority (DRA), Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, City of Ash Flat, Sharp County, and many others.
“Emerson has honored Arkansas by returning to the state and selecting Ash Flat for its expansion and new facility,” Hutchinson said. “With our state’s dedicated workforce and low costs of doing business, Emerson is proof that Arkansas has the tools in place to take new and expanding companies into their next phases of growth.”
“Arkansas continues to be one of the most financially sound states in the country,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston added. “Our diversified economy and business-friendly policies kept our state open for business and we continue to see the results of those decisions as Emerson and similar companies have been able to invest in our state and create more jobs for hardworking Arkansans.”
Recruitment and hiring for various production shifts and positions, including assemblers, welders and CNC machine operators, are ongoing as the facility expands production. Emerson has collaborated with Ozarka College in Melbourne on the development of workforce training programs to prepare students who want to pursue a career in advanced manufacturing and to enhance the skills of workers at the plant. For current job openings, visit emerson.com/en-us/careers and search “Ash Flat.”
The new facility design and renovation promote environmental sustainability with a compact building footprint, installation of water-saving devices, use of energy-efficient LED lighting and energy-efficient variable speed compressors that power the HVAC system. Besides the manufacturing shop floor, the facility renovation also includes offices and a cafeteria.
