Emerson opens Ash Flat facility

During the official opening Friday, of the Emerson facility in Ash Flat (from left) Emerson plant manager Paritosh Bhole discusses a piece of equipment with Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Delta Regional Authority Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The 277,000-square-foot plant manufactures professional tools with a primary focus on Greenlee specialty tools.

 Submitted photo

ASH FLAT — Joined by Arkansas state and local officials, Emerson celebrated the official opening of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Ash Flat on Friday.

According to a press release, Emerson has made a $35 million investment to transform the existing underutilized industrial structure into a modern manufacturing plant for its professional tools business, with a primary focus on producing Greenlee specialty tools and related products for electrical tradespeople across North America.