JONESBORO — An employee at Ridgecrest Health and Rehab, 5504 E. Johnson Ave., told police Tuesday that someone was withdrawing money from an 83-year-old resident’s account.
She reported that more than $5,000 had been withdrawn from the account over a period of time.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday that someone entered her residence in the 1900 block of Word Cove and stole items. Taken were $700 in cash, two rings valued at $400, two bracelets valued at $400, a pendant valued at $200 and MBA shoes valued at $200.
A 40-yer-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday that his 2005 Chevrolet was stolen between Dec. 14 and Tuesday from Exit 42 on Interstate 555 where it had broken down. The vehicle is valued at $2,000.
A 70-year-old Bay woman told police Tuesday that a company credit card number was used to purchase items in the 3700 block of East Highland Drive. Purchased was coil wire valued at $2,957.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday that a handgun was stolen from her residence in the 300 block of West Center Street. She said the Highpoint .380-caliber gun may have been stolen by friends of her stepson.
A 73-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday that his vehicle and a wire welder were stolen from his residence in the 1900 block of Mitzi Lane. The vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Dart, is valued at $7,000. The welder is valued at $140.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Arkansas 141 and East Philadelphia Road. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.