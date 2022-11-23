JONESBORO — A 25-year-old staff member of Consolidated Youth Services, 4220 Stadium Boulevard, was stabbed with an ink pen Monday by a 14-year-old boy.
The youth, whose name was not released, was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
He is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery/injures an officer or state employee.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle at the intersection of Belt and North Patrick streets and stole items. Taken were credit cards, tools and hydrocodone pills.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from the 2800 block of Browns Lane. The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is valued to $16,000.
Police arrested a 41-year-old Jonesboro man on Monday afternoon at Regions Bank, 2400 E. Highland Drive, after he attempted to cash a fictitious check. He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of forgery, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone broke into his residence in the 300 block of Scott Street and stole $50 in cash.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man Friday night in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons after a report of a man lying on the ground. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Police arrested at 41-year-old Jonesboro man Saturday afternoon at First National Bank, 2701 E. Highland Drive, after attempting to cash a forged check. He is being held on suspicion of second-degree forgery and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday morning that someone stole his vehicle while it was warming up in the 3300 block of Timms Street. The 2011 Hyundai Sonata also had $1,500 in cash in it.
A 41-year-old Paragould woman told Jonesboro police Friday morning that a 45-year-old Paragould man damaged her vehicle and threatened to kill her in the 2900 block of Stallings Lane.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that her vehicle was stolen from her residence in the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra is valued at $8,000.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday afternoon that her residence in the 100 block of Craighead Road 604 was broken into and items were stolen. Taken were a safe with $500, a handgun valued at $450 and keys to a shop.
