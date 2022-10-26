JONESBORO — After several months of escalating costs, the price of electricity is stabilizing, Jake Rice III, general manager of City Water and Light, said Tuesday.
He told the CWL Board of Directors utility companies have had to deal with multiple issues in delivering power.
Jonesboro owns portions of coal-fired power plants near Newark and Pine Bluff that produce lower-cost electricity, but getting the coal from the mines in Wyoming to Arkansas was a problem this year because of railroad issues, he said. That meant buying a larger share of electricity from Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the power grid. Much of that electricity is generated by natural gas.
“It has a direct impact on power prices,” Rice said of the price of natural gas. “The market is essentially a function of natural gas price.”
At one point, natural gas cost as much as $10 per million British Thermal Unit (BTU). Rice said that translated to a market cost of about $140 per megawatt hour for electricity. The MISO market price in October has averaged $55, he said.
On Tuesday, the cost of gas was about $4.50 per million BTU, and Rice predicted the cost to produce electricity with natural gas today would be around $45 per MWH.
The cost of natural gas has fallen as production surged. Rice said U.S. gas storage has been replenished.
“We’re close to five-year averages,” Rice told the board. “We’re actually producing more gas than we’re using. So we’re injecting gas into storage prior to the winter heating season, so that is good news.”
In fact, Business Insider reported Tuesday that the price in the Permian Basin of Texas for next-day delivery fell to negative $2, because pipeline capacity is constrained.
While those prices may jump or retreat on a daily or hourly basis, CWL customers don’t experience the whiplash.
An energy adjustment on customer bills is updated in October each year to reflect the average change in the cost to produce power in the previous 12 months. The energy adjustment rose from 0.03928 cents per kilowatt hour to 0.4047 – roughly one-tenth of 1 cent per kilowatt hour. CWL spokesman Slade Mitchell said that will mean an increase of $1.20 to $1.50 per month for the average residential customers using between 1,200 and 1,500 kilowatt hours of electricity.
If energy costs stabilize over the next several months, the energy adjustment could result in lower prices for consumers a year from now, he said.
But whether prices stay low will depend on whether Jonesboro and the rest of the region experiences a mild winter, Rice said.
