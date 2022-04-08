JONESBORO — State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said it’s getting more and more difficult for people in Arkansas to vote because of changing election laws. But, speaking to a bipartisan group in Jonesboro Friday, she said that should not stop people from voting.
In five Arkansas counties, fewer than 30 percent of registered voters actually cast ballots in the 2020 election.
Term limits will force her out of the legislature in January, but in the meantime, Elliott, who is also a retired school teacher, hopes to influence more people to become engaged with their government, despite the obstacles that are put in front of them.
Speaking to the Northeast Arkansas Political Animals, Elliott discussed the new nonprofit organization she established called Get Loud Arkansas.
“So our purpose is to make sure we register voters, and those who are registered get engaged, and thirdly, get them mobilized to the polls,” Elliott said. “And once they get there … help to make sure that their votes count.”
Elliott, who grew up during segregation in rural Nevada county in southern Arkansas, said her Black parents talked in whispers when talking about having to pay poll taxes and other obstacles put in the way of minorities to keep them from voting. That changed in the 1960s. But in recent years, Elliott said voting rights have been weakened, and a growing number of people have become disengaged from the process.
“Not that by law we can’t vote, but what we’re doing now, we’re choosing not to vote in some ways,” Elliott said. “And in other ways, people are still intimidated to vote. So it is my aim in the next 10 years of my life to go around this state – I don’t care if you are Democrat or Republican – that is not my jam.
“My jam is, I want you to know what it means that this country does not work unless we hear your voice. We can hear everybody’s voice in here but one and that might be the one person who has the answer we are searching for. I want students to understand that you need to start learning early.”
The veteran politician and educator said she voted absentee in the 2020 election due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she was shocked at how difficult it was.
“It’s an intimidating process, y’all, and I can read. And read well,” Elliott said. “But you can make a mistake so easily. It ought to be the other way around. It should be easy. It should be clear. You shouldn’t have to sign your name a bazillion times. But there are so many ways to mess up.”
Elliott said she was so fearful of making a mistake, she asked two other people to check her form before submitting it.
According to Elliott, Arkansas had the highest percentage of absentee ballots rejected in the nation.
Elliott said shaming people into registering and voting is a tactic that hasn’t worked.
“When somebody does that to you, how do you react?” Elliott said of shaming tactics. “People don’t vote many times because they think it’s something for certain people.”
She also pointed out the importance of each vote, noting a special state Senate election in Springdale was decided by a margin of 34 among a population of 90,000. Another legislative election was decided by a five-vote margin, she said.
During a question and answer session, Elliott agreed that the state education system has de-emphasized civics education. Andrea Allen, executive director of the Delta Center for Economic Development at Arkansas State University, suggested it may be a good idea for some organization to establish a civics education boot camp for teens.
To learn more about Elliott’s organization, log into www.getloudarkansas.org.
