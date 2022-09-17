JONESBORO — Improving on-campus safety through enhanced lighting and increased numbers of cameras enters its final phases at Arkansas State University with the completion of the third and fourth phases of a four-year project.

With the start of the fall 2022 semester, new lighting in the parking lots for first-year students in Kays and University halls, and along Marion Berry Parkway, was completed and activated. Additional surveillance cameras will also be added in this corner of campus.