LITTLE ROCK — A plan to build Entergy Arkansas’ largest solar project to date near Osceola has gained the approval of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the utility announced Tuesday.
The Entergy Arkansas Driver Solar Project, a 250-megawatt AC (or 312 MW DC) renewable energy facility developed by Lightsource bp, will be located on about 2,100 acres. Driver Solar will be capable of generating enough energy to power more than 40,000 homes, said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas.
“Driver Solar adds highly economic, renewable generation to our portfolio, further diversifying our energy mix in a way that meets our customers’ evolving expectations,” Landreaux said in a news release. “It is a key contribution toward business expansion in Northeast Arkansas, and we are excited to be a part of it.”
She said, “We are listening to our customers as we develop and execute our generation strategy for the future. We are privileged to be able to work closely with U.S. Steel Corporation to develop sustainable solutions to help them meet their objective of producing steel using renewable electricity while simultaneously lowering rates over the long term for all 728,000-plus Entergy Arkansas customers.”
The Driver Solar site is located along U.S. 61 near Carson Lake Road and Arkansas 198, just south of Osceola, and will be situated adjacent to both U.S. Steel’s Big River Steel facility and the recently announced $3 billion expansion. Lightsource bp has completed development and permitting of the solar field and will build the facility under a build-transfer agreement with Entergy Arkansas. Driver Solar has an expected completion date in late 2024.
U.S. Steel Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Richard Fruehauf said, “This project with Entergy Arkansas and Lightsource bp illustrates the importance of partnerships. Driver Solar not only helps us meet our robust sustainability goals, but it will also help us deliver sustainable steel solutions for our customers. The renewable energy generated will power the production of verdeX, our advanced sustainable steel product, which is composed of up to 90 percent recycled steel content, as well as other products produced at our Big River Works facility.”
Driver Solar is expected to provide between 350 and 400 jobs during the construction phase, utilizing the local workforce and subcontractors.
Upon completion, Entergy Arkansas plans to employ outside services for site maintenance, such as land management and vegetation control, operations, office rent, team payroll and other items likely to have a local impact. Local businesses such as restaurants and stores may also benefit indirectly from the infusion of construction workers and activity during this time, company officials said.
In addition, the property taxes associated with Entergy Arkansas’ ownership of the project are conservatively estimated to be an approximate average of $1.2 million for Mississippi County annually over the life of the project, or roughly $36 million in 30 years.
Entergy Arkansas already operates one of the cleanest electric generation portfolios in the country. That generation is predominately emission-free due to significant amounts of nuclear, hydro, and solar generation in the portfolio. In addition to its solar-sourced power, Entergy Arkansas owns or operates two carbon-free nuclear generating units, which supply 60 percent of the company’s generating needs.
And its generation will be getting even cleaner over time. To meet customer demands and as described in the Integrated Resource Plan, Entergy Arkansas anticipates replacing a portion of its older natural-gas fired resources in coming years and all of its coal-fired resources by 2030 with mainly renewable resources.
