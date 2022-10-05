LITTLE ROCK — A plan to build Entergy Arkansas’ largest solar project to date near Osceola has gained the approval of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, the utility announced Tuesday.

The Entergy Arkansas Driver Solar Project, a 250-megawatt AC (or 312 MW DC) renewable energy facility developed by Lightsource bp, will be located on about 2,100 acres. Driver Solar will be capable of generating enough energy to power more than 40,000 homes, said Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas.