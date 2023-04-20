LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas, working with the American Red Cross of Arkansas, is supporting tornado recovery efforts with a $50,000 donation, following the March 31 tornadoes that devastated parts of the state. In addition, the company has pledged to match up to $50,000 in employee donations to the American Red Cross.
The dollars help provide immediate assistance to Arkansans in need with clothing, food and housing support, as estimates indicate 120 homes were destroyed and nearly 1,700 homes and scores of businesses were also damaged.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Entergy Arkansas and their willingness to partner with us to help communities in great need following the recent devastating tornadoes,” Regional CEO Barry Falke, American Red Cross, Missouri and Arkansas Region said. “The support from Entergy Arkansas allows the Red Cross to continue to provide hope and relief to those affected by disasters and ensure we are there for our communities when they need us.”
Especially hard hit was the Little Rock metro area and Wynne. The Entergy Arkansas power grid also sustained damage that necessitated the replacement of 1,600 power poles, some 2,000 spans of wire and 435 transformers.
People who need assistance can call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcross.org for more information on available services.
Donations may be made by calling the toll-free number or visiting the website and clicking “donate,” and choosing “I want to support Southern & Midwest Tornadoes and Storms,” or by texting “TORNADO” to the number 90999.
Entergy Arkansas customers affected by the tornados and in need of assistance paying or managing their bill should call 1-800-368-3749, visit the entergyarkansas.com website, or use the MyEntergy app to contact customer service.
