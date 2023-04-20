LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas, working with the American Red Cross of Arkansas, is supporting tornado recovery efforts with a $50,000 donation, following the March 31 tornadoes that devastated parts of the state. In addition, the company has pledged to match up to $50,000 in employee donations to the American Red Cross.

The dollars help provide immediate assistance to Arkansans in need with clothing, food and housing support, as estimates indicate 120 homes were destroyed and nearly 1,700 homes and scores of businesses were also damaged.