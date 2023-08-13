Entomologists study how colors attract wild bees

Neelendra Joshi, associate professor of entomology, tests different types of traps for their efficiency and different uses in trapping wild bees for research. Joshi specializes in pollinator health and ecology, toxicology, and fruit entomology.

 Fred Miller / UA System Division of Agriculture

U of A System

FAYETTEVILLE — Red means stop. Green means go. But to bees, colors reveal a smorgasbord of available food sources.

This is the third in a series of three stories about research into the fascinating and agriculturally important world of bees.