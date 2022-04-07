OSCEOLA — Local leaders and company officials gathered Thursday to celebrate the final assembly of the first motor vehicles manufactured in Arkansas.
The zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles were produced by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. at its facility in Osceola.
Phillip Oldridge, chief executive officer of Envirotech Vehicles, said the 58 vehicles and 10 right-hand drive vehicles would be distributed to customers across the country, from New Jersey to Utah.
“As the only auto manufacturer in the state, we are honored to be leaders in the future of Arkansas’ transportation industry,” Oldridge said. “Today’s event is a great reminder that, as our company continues to progress through this new journey, we are thankful for all of the support we have received from community and business leaders across the state who believe in our expertise and mission. Our facility will not only do great things for our company but also the local economy in Mississippi County and surrounding areas as we provide more jobs and more revenue generation for the state.”
The company bought the 580,000-square-foot former Fruit of the Loom building at 1425 Ohlendorf Road. When announcing plans for the Osceola facility, the company said it expected to create more than 800 jobs as well as additional indirect jobs in Mississippi County.
Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson welcomed the company to town.
“Envirotech Vehicles is an incredible addition to our city’s workforce,” said Wilson. “Companies that are willing to go the extra mile to be leaders in their respective industries are exactly what Osceola needs as our city continues to grow and look for ways to bolster its employment offerings and livability.”
Clif Chitwood, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation commented, “We’re glad to officially be welcoming Envirotech Vehicles to Mississippi County. As we continue to diversify and fuel our workforce, we are thrilled that Envirotech Vehicles chose our county for their new U.S.-based manufacturing facility.”
