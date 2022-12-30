Jan. 6 marks the close of the Christmas celebration for many Christians. On this day, known as the Epiphany or Three Kings Day, people celebrate the visit of the magi to the Christ child. Three Kings Day is also called Little Christmas, Denha, Theophany, Día de los Reyes, and the Baptism of Jesus.

The Epiphany marks the 12th day of Christmas, falling 12 days after Dec. 25. It is customary for some celebrants to bake ring-shaped cakes and hide a plastic baby figurine representing the baby Jesus inside. In Latin cultures, the cake is known as Rosca de Reyes, or “The King’s Ring.”