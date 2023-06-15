JONESBORO — A Jonesboro contracting company reported to police early Wednesday morning that someone intentionally damaged a back hoe swing cylinder.
Dixie Contractors Inc., 101 Miller St., told police when an employee tried to use the equipment, the rear bucket would not move. A mechanic found a bolt in the hydraulic fluid reservoir which damaged it.
The damage to the cylinder is estimated at $33,000.
In a separate report, Boulder Construction of Cape Girardeau, Mo., reported Wednesday morning that tools were stolen from a construction site in the 3300 block of Southwest Drive. The value of the tools is estimated at $10,000.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
The owner of Carter’s Corner, 2810 E. Nettleton Ave., told police an elderly man purchased a pair of boot for $138.87 using two counterfeit $100 bills on Tuesday morning.
TJ’s Burger, 2810 E. Nettleton Ave., reported Tuesday morning that the restaurant was broken into and cash and a phone were stolen. The amount of cash taken was $1,223.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that a bracelet was stolen from the 1700 block of South Caraway Road. The value of the bracelet is $1,500.
A 35-year-old woman told police early Wednesday morning that a man pushed her down stairs and attempted to cut her with a knife at the intersection of Front and Bridge streets. The victim suffered knotting and bruising to the forehead.
