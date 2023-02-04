JONESBORO — A 73-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone broke into his shed and stole two pieces of equipment in the 900 block of Sylvan Hill Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Taken were a generator and a torch with a total value of $450.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone entered her vehicle and stole items in the 1600 block of Golf Course Drive. Taken were a box of children’s clothes valued at $210 and a pair of Airpods valued at $150.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that someone entered a rental property and set fire to flooring in the 3300 block of Race Street. The damage is estimated at $20.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1700 block of Jenna Cove and stole items. Taken were a purse with a gold chain and a flat head screwdriver.
