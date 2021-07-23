JONESBORO — Ernestine Williams, 95, of Jonesboro, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House. She was born Dec. 12, 1925, in Memphis to Tom and Lillian (Porter) Wood.
She worked for Barton Lumber for 17 years and then as a homemaker. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Ernestine loved gardening, quilting, sewing, painting and music. She was a guest on the Gene Williams Country Junction Show.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Fred L. Williams; and three brothers, Jim, Earl and Ray Wood.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Ernestine include her two sons, Larry (Deborah) Williams of Flower Mound, Texas, and Terry Williams of Jonesboro; two grandchildren, Alicia (Mark) Jackson of Austin, Texas, and Marcus Williams of Dallas; three great-grandchildren, Victoria Jackson, Grant Jackson and Bennett Jackson, all of Austin; and a brother, Morris Wood of San Jose, Calif.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Gibson Cemetery, Craighead Road 106 in Jonesboro with Wynndel King officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2187 Arkansas 349, Jonesboro 72404.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro
