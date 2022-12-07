JONESBORO — The 2022 ESSA School Index scores and assigned letter grades (A-F) have been announced for the 2021-22 school year. When compared to the 2018-19 school year, which was the last school year to receive letter grades before COVID, the effects of the pandemic are apparent.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education’s EDA Data Center website, the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) of 2015 provided states with the opportunity to engage stakeholders in the development of the state’s accountability system.