JONESBORO — The 2022 ESSA School Index scores and assigned letter grades (A-F) have been announced for the 2021-22 school year. When compared to the 2018-19 school year, which was the last school year to receive letter grades before COVID, the effects of the pandemic are apparent.
According to the Arkansas Department of Education’s EDA Data Center website, the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) of 2015 provided states with the opportunity to engage stakeholders in the development of the state’s accountability system.
By January 16, 2018, the Arkansas Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan was approved, after Act 744 of 2017 aligned the state accountability systems with the federal requirements and permitted the use of the ESSA School Index score as the universal score for accountability.
The ESSA School Index score and the stakeholder recommended rating scale are used to determine the letter grades for schools.
Letter grades or school ratings are determined by the following steps:
each school is assigned to a grade span based on the grades the school serves – elementary, middle or high school.
the schools’ overall ESSA School Index score is calculated by determining the school’s weighted achievement score, value added growth score, graduation rate, and school quality and student success score.
the total score for each school determines the school rating.
The school ratings for each grade span include:
elementary school (grades PK-5): A = 79.26 and above, B = 72.17-79.25, C = 64.98-72.16, D = 58.09-64.97 and F = 0.00-58.08.
middle school (grades 6-8): A = 75.59 and above, B = 69.94-75.58, C = 63.73-69.93, D = 53.58-63.72 and F = 0.00-53.57.
high school (grades 9-12): A = 73.22 and above, B = 67.96-73.21, C = 61.10-67.95, D = 52.95-61.09, and F = 0.00-52.94.
By comparing each of the local school’s ratings, along with the state averages, for the 2021-22 school year and the 2018-19 school year, the effects of the pandemic on students and their school districts can be seen.
For example, the Valley View School District has managed to keep the top school rating in the Jonesboro area and stay above the Arkansas statewide average, however, even its numbers have dropped slightly (with the exception of the intermediate school, which actually rose by a faction of a point between the two school years).
The statewide averages for Arkansas public school districts for the 2021-22 school year and the 2018-19 school year, were as follows (according to the above scale):
elementary schools (grades PK-5) averaged a C at 67.33 during the 2021-22 school year and a C at 71.30 during the 2018-19 school year, for 3.97 point drop
middle schools (grades 6-8) averaged a C at 66.88 during the 2021-22 school year and a B at 70.16 during the 2018-19 school year, for 3.28 point drop.
high schools (grades 9-12) averaged a C at 64.01 during the 2021-22 school year and a C at 66.48 during the 2018-19 school year, for 2.47 point drop.
These decreases were seen in local school results, as well.
The following is a list of some of the local school districts and their grades for both school years:
Brookland School District, which includes four schools:
Brookland Elementary School (PK-2 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 69.49, 2018-19 school year B 77.63.
Brookland Middle School (3-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 68.49, 2018-19 school year B 76.13.
Brookland Junior High School (7-9 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 67.16, 2018-19 school year B 73.77.
Brookland High School (10-12 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 65.35, 2018-19 school year B 68.85.
Jonesboro School District, which includes 10 schools:
Jonesboro Kindergarten Center (K grade level), 2021-22 school year C 69.81, 2018-19 school year B 74.52.
Health/Wellness Environmental Magnet (1-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 60.49, 2018-19 school year C 69.02.
International Studies Magnet (1-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 68.44, 2018-19 school year B 74.96.
Math & Science Magnet School (1-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 58.49, 2018-19 school year D 61.72.
Microsociety Magnet School (1-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year F 51.83, 2018-19 school year F 57.23.
Visual & Performing Art Magnet (1-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 65.49, 2018-19 school year C 70.94.
Annie Camp Jr. High School (7-9 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 60.32, 2018-19 school year D 63.67.
Douglas MacArthur Junior High School (7-9 grades), 2021-22 school year D 57.69, 2018-19 school year C 64.31.
The Academies At Jonesboro High School (10-12 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 60.46, 2018-19 school year C 61.25.
Nettleton School District, which includes seven schools:
Fox Meadow Elementary (PK-2 grade levels), 2021-22 school year F 58.00, 2018-19 school year D 64.01.
University Heights Elementary School (PK-2 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 61.62, 2018-19 school year C 65.01.
Nettleton Steam School (3-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 66.49, 2018-19 school year C 70.76.
Fox Meadow School of Creative Media (3-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year F 56.38, 2018-19 school year (Fox Meadow Intermediate School) D 62.90.
University Heights School of Medical Arts (3-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 58.41, 2018-19 school year (University Heights Intermediate School) D 61.79.
Nettleton Junior High School (7-8 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 58.44, 2018-19 school year C 65.11.
Nettleton High School (9-12 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 56.70, 2018-19 school year C 64.13.
Valley View School District, which includes four schools:
Valley View Elementary School (PK-2 grade levels), 2021-22 school year A 82.12, 2018-19 school year A 84.38.
Valley View Intermediate School (3-6 grade levels), 2021-22 school year A 82.49, 2018-19 school year A 81.82.
Valley View Junior High School (7-9 grade levels), 2021-22 school year A 79.32, 2018-19 school year A 80.19.
Valley View High School (10-12 grade levels), 2021-22 school year B 70.43, 2018-19 school year A 73.87.
Westside Consolidated School District, which includes three schools:
Westside Elementary School (PK-4 grade levels), 2021-22 school year D 64.17, 2018-19 school year C 69.3.
Westside Middle School (5-7 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 68.47, 2018-19 school year B 72.15.
Westside High School (8-12 grade levels), 2021-22 school year C 65.07, 2018-19 school year B 68.04.
For more information on these or any other Arkansas school districts, visit the Arkansas Department of Education’s EDA Data Center website at https://myschoolinfo.arkansas.gov/SRC.
