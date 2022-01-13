JONESBORO — An opinion by the state Supreme Court’s Office of Ethics Counsel on Jan. 6 places public defenders in a tough spot, said M. Brian Miles, managing public defender for Craighead, Poinsett, Greene and Clay counties, on Thursday.
The opinion, by Stark Ligon, ethics counsel for the office, states, “The trial attorney confronted with a caseload or workload producing or reasonably likely to produce ethical violations by the attorney should refuse or decline to accept additional court appointments or assigned clients from the public defender office until the trial attorney’s caseload or overall workload is reduced to the level the trial attorney can ethically and effectively handle.”
Miles said he or one of his public defenders could potentially be sanctioned for overloads.
Miles said one of the specialty courts, STAR Court, for people convicted of driving while intoxicated, won’t be manned by his staff anymore.
“We don’t have the personnel to man it,” Miles said
He said no decision has been made about the other specialty courts: mental health; veterans; juvenile drug; and drug.
Miles said for Craighead County he has himself and Scott Davidson as the only full-time public defenders. The office also includes six part-time attorneys who work 20 hours a week.
Miles said his office currently has 728 active felony defendants and picks up between 30-40 misdemeanor cases each week from District Court.
He said the ethics office advised that full-time public defenders be assigned 150 felony cases and 75 for part-time defenders.
As an incentive to work for the public defenders office, part-time attorneys are paid full-time benefits by the state, Miles said.
His office has “always had a high caseload,” Miles said, adding that it makes it difficult to fully investigate cases
He said that if someone is convicted of a felony they can appeal and cite Rule 37, claiming the defendant received ineffective counsel at trial.
The excessive caseloads for public defenders has increased since courts in the state began returning to jury trials last summer after they were suspended in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gregg Parrish, executive direction of the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission in Little Rock.
“The numbers are staggering across the state,” Parrish said of the caseloads.
He said public defenders are appointed for 87-93 percent of all defendants in Arkansas. That number rises to 97 percent in poorer counties like in the Arkansas Delta.
Parrish said he told the Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee that adding judges and specialty courts are increasing the work burden for public defenders.
He also advocates pay parity between the public defender offices and prosecuting attorneys offices. Parrish said veteran public defenders often move to the prosecutors offices because the pay is better.
Miles said he hopes the state will increase funding for public defenders to add more and increase pay.
“Salary issues are bogging us down,” he said. “We’ve had eight part-time public defenders leave in the past few years.”
Miles said he and other managing public defenders from around the state plan to meet with Parrish in the near future to discuss the opinion by the ethics office.
