Angy Abaunza (right), director of operations for Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Arkansas, speaks with Arkansas State University sophomore Kameen Lewis, an elementary education major from Jonesboro, about the benefits of volunteerism on Wednesday during the Volunteer Fair, hosted by Volunteer A-State, in the Reng Student Union on the ASU campus in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students met with several local non-profit organizations as they explored the Volunteer A-State’s Volunteer Fair on Wednesday in the Reng Student Union on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State University Asst. Director of Career Development Bekah Herring said the volunteer fair is an annual event that has been hosted by Volunteer A-State since 2014.