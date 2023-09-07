JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students met with several local non-profit organizations as they explored the Volunteer A-State’s Volunteer Fair on Wednesday in the Reng Student Union on the A-State campus in Jonesboro.
Arkansas State University Asst. Director of Career Development Bekah Herring said the volunteer fair is an annual event that has been hosted by Volunteer A-State since 2014.
According to the Arkansas State University website, Volunteer A-State, which was founded in 2012, provides the campus community a place to serve, learn, and make a statement by promoting and coordinating volunteer opportunities and building relationships within the community.
Herring said Wednesday’s event was organized by Volunteer A-State President Jameson Archer, who is a junior from Sheridan majoring in nursing.
“We invite all of our local non-profit partners to set up a table and this allows the A-State student population to learn about different service learning opportunities that they can have within the community,” Herring explained. “It’s a great way to expose them to service.”
“A lot of our students may not be familiar with our non-profit partners, so it’s a great opportunity,” she said, noting that Volunteer A-State has over 40 partners, of which 32 were participating at the fair.
Herring said the the organization typically has between 300 and 400 students attend the fair each year as well as plenty of student foot traffic coming through the Reng Center.
“So we end up capturing a lot of students who maybe didn’t know about our event, but are intrigued by service,” she said.
Herring said the fair promotes volunteerism, while teaching students leadership skills that are applicable when the students start finding internships and job opportunities. She noted that volunteer work also looks great on a resume.
Volunteer A-State runs the A-State Food Pantry, she continued, which is where a lot of students like to volunteer. However, with over 135 volunteers this year, she said they currently have no openings for volunteers at the pantry.
“They assume that the pantry is the only place to volunteer,” she said. “But this gives them a great opportunity to find other places to volunteer. This really exposes them and we have found that we’ve had a lot of students who maybe had a different career path and they got involved with our organization and realized they had a heart for service and end up going into the non-profit sector. That always makes us very proud.”
