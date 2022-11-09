221109-american-recycling-day-photo-nz

Mitchell McCammon takes out the blue recycling cart at his house in Jonesboro. McCammon inspired his father, Jonesboro Director of Sanitation Patrick Courtois, to help start Jonesboro’s newest recycling campaign.

 Submitted photo

JONESZBORO — As part of America Recycles Day, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) and the City of Jonesboro are sponsoring an event to encourage recycling and motivate more households to participate in Jonesboro’s blue cart recycling program.

The event will be held on Tuesday at the Earl Bell Community Center’s circle drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Jonesboro, according to a press release from Keep Jonesboro Beautiful.