JONESZBORO — As part of America Recycles Day, Keep Jonesboro Beautiful (KJB) and the City of Jonesboro are sponsoring an event to encourage recycling and motivate more households to participate in Jonesboro’s blue cart recycling program.
The event will be held on Tuesday at the Earl Bell Community Center’s circle drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Jonesboro, according to a press release from Keep Jonesboro Beautiful.
Keep Jonesboro Beautiful Chair, Beverly Parker, said that this is a drive-through event that will offer a one stop opportunity to pay for a recycling container, learn about the twice monthly service, and review what can and cannot go into the cart.
“This is an easy way to get started recycling,” Parker said. “It is important to note that once you pay for the container, there are no other charges to participate in Jonesboro’s recycling program. The fee for a cart is $25 plus tax, which can be paid on site by check or cash. Carts will be available to take home or will be delivered by the Sanitation Department as part of their normal service.”
She also said that a handout on correct recycling techniques will be provided, as well as a simple display of “yes/no items” that are often confusing, like wax coated cardboard milk containers that are not recyclable; and light weight and corrugated card board that is recyclable.
Jonesboro Director of Sanitation Patrick Courtois said that recycling is very important to the city, which is why they have started a new recycling campaign that started on Nov. 1., after his seven-year-old son, Mitchell McCammon, gave him the idea.
“My son came up to me and asked why more people didn’t recycle,” he said, noting that his son said, “It is so easy.”
So, after looking into applying for a grant he found that the sanitation department had already received a $5,000 dollar grant, which could be used for a recycling campaign to promote recycling through media, as well as other recycling related promotions such as Tuesday’s event.
Courtois also said that he expects to receive the $5,000 grant for next year as well.
“I want recycling to really take off,’ Courtois said. “The more people get involved, the more we can get done.”
Since recycling is picked up every other week, which can leave residents with extra recyclables, he also suggests storing them in a bag to add to the next pick-up or buying an extra blue cart.
He also suggested crushing cans and jugs, noting that, “Milk jugs are easily crushed by rinsing them out with hot water and applying pressure down on them.”
Items that can be place in the carts include: #1 PETE and #2 HDPE plastics, aluminum and/or steel cans, newspapers and magazines, office paper, junk mail and corrugated and light-weight cardboard.
“Only #1 and #2 plastics can be accepted,” Parker said.
Other items that cannot go in the blue carts include most plastics (#3 PVC, #4 LDPE, #5 PP, #6 PS, and #7 other plastics), glass and styrofoam.
Jonesboro Chief Operating Officer Tony Thomas also had a few suggestions for extra recyclables, noting that residents can take their extra recyclables to the public recycling dumpsters at Abilities Unlimited or Ecoworks.
According to Thomas, Ecoworks, which is a part of the Jonesboro Human Development Center (JHDC), is a recycling program that employs clients of the JHDC, a residential facility operated through the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) for people with intellectual disabilities.
Courtois said that 100 percent of the recycling picked up by the city is processed by Abilities Unlimited.
Thomas noted that the city has a contract with Abilities Unlimited to process the materials and sell them back to the market so they can be reused.
“Of course there is always residual waste,” Thomas continued, noting items that are not recyclable through the program such as batteries.
However, he said that there are places for these these too, including Interstate All Battery Center at 2820 E. Nettleton Ave., TRG Jonesboro at 5403 Vance Dr. and Battery Outfitters at 2838 Race St.
Plus, paint cans can be dried or filled with sand and taken to Legacy Landfill.
According to the Legacy Landfill website, there are several recycling partners in the Jonesboro area, including:
Abilities Unlimited Recycling at 806 Burke St. Jonesboro, which recycles all metal cans (steel and aluminum), glass containers (all colors), #1 PETE and #2 HDPE plastic containers (only if the opening of the container is smaller than the body of the container), newspaper, magazines, white paper, corrugated cardboard, clothing, and other items not listed.
Ecoworks (Jonesboro Human Development Center) at 4901 Stadium Blvd. in Jonesboro, which recycles aluminum, office paper, newsprint, #1 PETE & #2 HDPE plastic, books, magazines, cardboard, and tin.
TRG Jonesboro, LLC at 5403 Vance Dr. in Jonesboro, which recycles steel, copper, aluminum, iron and other metal goods, and wet-cell auto and equipment batteries.
Parker said that the benefits of recycling include reducing household waste that goes to the landfill, as well as not overfilling the regular trash can which often leads to litter.
“Since the pandemic, more people are ordering on line and therefore may be placing more cardboard in trash cans,” Parker said. “Boxes can be easily broken down and go into the recycling container, making more room for household trash. Rather than using a second trash can, it is easy to separate trash and decrease waste through recycling. Overall, recycling is important to decreasing waste throughout the US and allow recyclables to be turned into other products. For instance, aluminum and tin cans can readily be made into other products, therefore, preserving natural resources.”
As part of this promotion, the first five participants at Tuesday’s event will receive a free recycle cart, according to the press release.
Plus, all participants can request 5 free paper lawn bags while supplies last.
“This is an effort to cut down on plastic as well as simplify the process for lawn waste disposal,” Parker said. “One thing that slows yard waste pick up is that each bag has to be emptied by hand before it goes to the incinerator. Using paper allows the process to be streamlined.”
“Another recycling practice that may be confusing is that you do not bag items going into the recycling cart,” she clarified. “Plastic bags become tangled in the rollers during processing. This may be confusing because the city requests that regular trash be placed in bags before going into the trash.”
For those that cannot attend Tuesday’s event, recycle carts can be purchased from the city collections department located at 300 S Church St. or purchased over the phone with a debit or credit card at 870-932-3042.
According to the Wikipedia website, America Recycles Day is a national observance in the United States dedicated to promoting recycling across the nation.
The first America Recycles Day was officially held on November 15, 1994, and had at least 40 states taking part. In 1999, President Bill Clinton published and signed a proclamation on America Recycles Day, making it a national observance.
The observance is the signature recycling program of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), which is the managing and promoting organization for the holiday.
According to the Keep America Beautiful websites, it is the only nationally-recognized day dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States.
