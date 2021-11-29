JONESBORO — On the day he was scheduled to stand trial, disgraced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday entered into a plea bargain Monday and received a 10-year prison sentence.
He must surrender by 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
But Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman stressed Monday’s plea deal is only the beginning of Holliday’s reckoning.
“This is one of the criminal cases against Jacob Kade Holliday,” Chrestman said in a brief statement to The Sun. “This is not the case in which Mr. Holliday is charged with stealing $1.5 million from Craighead County.”
Holliday pleaded guilty to four counts of theft connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. He received five years on each count to be served at the same time.
Jeff Morris of the Northeast Arkansas Leadership Business Council said he was pleased Holliday was being made accountable.
“The main thing for us was that we had the charity that was putting individual first aid kits in all of our classrooms, so it’s definitely sad to know that those are not yet happening because of the actions of Mr. Holliday,” Morris told The Sun. “But for the hundreds of people who donated and were part of our organizations and for the students and taxpayers of Craighead County, we’re glad to know that Mr. Holliday is being held accountable.”
But the most serious crime he confessed to Monday, in the eyes of the law, was first-degree forgery. Unlike the theft charges, which carry a maximum sentence of six years in prison, the forgery charge is a Class B felony, which carries a maximum 20 years years in prison.
On July 31, 2020, police received a report alleging Holliday forged a woman’s signature on a liquor license application for The Edge Coffeehouse & Eatery. The forgery apparently helped gain the liquor license. The establishment closed and was ultimately auctioned following his arrest and filing for bankruptcy.
“The sentence is a significant upward departure for the offense,” Chrestman said of the 10-year forgery sentence. “So I thank Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Charlene Davidson, who prosecuted Holliday, for a successful outcome.”
Imposition of additional sentencing related to the theft from the charity was suspended for six years. He must pay back the money he stole.
As part of the plea agreement, the charges related to the theft from the county were withdrawn, based on federal indictment. Holliday is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 22 in U.S. District Court in Jonesboro.
The indictment alleges Holliday transferred $1,579,05.03 from county bank accounts to his personal or private business accounts between Jan. 23 and June 24, 2020. During those six months, Holliday failed to pay county payroll taxes or make contributions to employees’ retirement accounts.
Attorney Dustin McDaniel of Holliday’s defense team said, “We continue to work with the U.S. Government on federal charges and Mr. Holliday will submit himself, according to this plea agreement, on Friday the 10th.” McDaniel said he doesn’t believe Holliday’s plea in circuit court will affect the outcome in federal court.
“No, the federal case is independent of this case,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.