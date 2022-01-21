JONESBORO — The former owner of nursing homes in Jonesboro, Newport, Batesville, Searcy and several other Arkansas locations, accused in lawsuits of stealing from employees, has now been arrested on federal criminal charges, The Associated Press reported Friday.
Joseph Schwartz, 62, of Suffern, New York, was arrested Thursday. He failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for his employees at 95 facilities he operated in 11 states, federal prosecutors said. Schwartz was charged in federal court in New Jersey with willful failure to pay employment taxes, evasion of unemployment taxes and failure to file annual financial reports.
According to authorities, his New Jersey-based Skyline Management Group had approximately 15,000 employees, and Schwartz failed to pay their taxes from mid-2017 through June 2018.
Prosecutors also alleged Schwartz failed to file annual financial reports related to Skyline’s 401K retirement plan contributions that are automatically withdrawn from an employee’s gross pay.
“Each count of willful failure to collect, account for, and pay over employment taxes and tax evasion is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine,” prosecutors said. Evasion of unemployment taxes is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison, and each count of 401K benefit plan fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Schwartz was also sued in federal court in 2020 by former employees in multiple states, including Margaret Gates of Newport, who claimed they were left without health insurance even though money had been deducted from their paychecks.
Employees only found out they did not have health insurance when they were billed for medical procedures, according to the lawsuit.
Gates, former activities director at Lindley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Newport, said she was stuck with a $50,000 medical bill after she learned Skyline didn’t provide insurance coverage as promised, even after the company had deducted insurance premiums from her paychecks.
“I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” Gates told The Sun in 2020.
In Arkansas, state officials said Schwartz’s company over billed the Arkansas Medicaid Program by more than $3.6 million, and withheld more than $2 million from employees’ paychecks in Arkansas. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a news release in December, the company didn’t remit those withholdings to the government. She said criminal charges would be filed against Schwartz in Pulaski County. However those charges had not been filed as of Friday.
Nebraska’s attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Schwartz and his wife of committing Medicaid fraud involving several nursing homes in the state.
At one time, Skyline owned 114 nursing homes, including the former Jonesboro Health and Rehab and 21 others in Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Human Services took control of two of those nursing homes in 2018 and allowed for the transfer of ownership of the remaining facilities.
