JONESBORO — Former Randolph County Judge David Jansen died Wednesday following a lengthy illness, Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said Thursday.
Jansen, 66, served as county judge for 16 years, retiring in April 2021 due to his illness. He took office on Jan. 1, 2005.
“It was a blow to me. He was a mentor to me and a great friend,” Thomison said. “He was an exceptionally hard-working county judge.”
He said he and Jansen worked together when floods hit Randolph and Lawrence counties in the past several years.
“Every flood is different. He helped me learn the ropes,” said Thomison, who has been county judge for six years. “He was a fountain of knowledge.
“And he was an exceptionally funny man.”
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said he worked with Jansen from January 2019, when he became sheriff, until Jansen’s retirement.
“I’ve known Judge Jansen for years,” Bell said. “I worked with him as an Arkansas State trooper during the floods.
“It’s a major loss. He was a pillar of the community.”
“Randolph County lost a good man,” former Craighead County Judge Ed Hill said Thursday. “He was a county judge I looked up to.”
He said Jansen was appreciative when Craighead County helped his county out during some of the floods.
Hill said Jansen was looked up to by other county judges.
“All the county judges thought the world of David Jansen,” Hill said. “We were pretty good friends. The county lost a good man. He stood tall.”
Jansen received the Diamond Award from the Arkansas Association of Counties upon his retirement.
Jansen was also close to the late Lawrence County Judge Dale Freeman, who died from injuries suffered in a car wreck in 2016.
Battling flooding in the county kept Jansen busy.
In November 2018 after another severe flood officials got the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help fund a study of the levees.
“It’s a start,” Randolph County Judge David Jansen said of the study at the time. “I want to figure out how to fix the flooding and make people happy on both sides of the river.”
Jansen organized the reformation of a levee district that collected taxes to help repair the system, but repairs weren’t completed when the flooding occurred again.
In 2017, 50 homes were destroyed and 150 damaged by flooding. Jansen ordered a curfew for Pocahontas as as result of the flooding.
Hope Gardens Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.