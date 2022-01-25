JONESBORO — A former Douglas MacArthur Junior High School teacher who resigned after sending inappropriate Snapchat photos to students and was later charged in a separate case on a child pornography case, pled guilty to that charge, according to court documents.
Blake Aaron Davis, 38, was sentenced to five years of probation by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer. He was also sentenced to time-served in jail.
As part of his probation, Thyer ordered Davis to wear an electronic monitoring device for 120 days. He must also register as a sex offender.
Davis was ordered to pay $1,225 in fines and courts costs.
On Monday, Davis pled guilty to one count of distribution, possession or viewing child pornography, the document said.
Twelve counts of distribution, possession or viewing child pornography were dropped by prosecutors, according to court documents.
“Def(endant) has a zero criminal history score. With seriousness level of this charge assigned by sentencing guidelines, State’s recommendation is within the guidelines. In addition, State verbalized basis for recommendation – one device only although multiple were seized; fewer images than state originally believed – state is now pursuing only one; level of cooperation; nature of images; the recommendation for def(endant) to be required to address issue as paperwork reflects; and he has served more time in jail (over six months) than he would serve with a CCC sentence. Def(endant) is required to register as sex offender and to follow all other conditions within the order,” Thyer wrote on Monday.
Thyer issued a sentencing order in the case later in the day.
Davis was released from the Craighead County Detention Center on Monday, where he was being held on a $250,000 bond.
Davis was arrested on July 15, 2021, after Jonesboro police officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on a home in south Jonesboro.
Chad M. Green, Davis’ attorney, he was satisfied that his client received no additional jail time.
“Obviously, we would have rather had the charges dismissed,” Green said.
He said his client possessed only eight questionable images. Green said none were on Davis’ computer that was seized at his arrest.
Davis resigned from the Jonesboro School District in January 2020 for sending inappropriate photos to students.
Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said at the time of Davis’ resignation, as a professional educator and a teacher, it is important to maintain appropriate conduct at all times.
“The social media exchange with students crossed that line,” she said.
Wilbanks said that had Davis not resigned at the time, efforts would have been made to terminate his employment.
