JONESBORO — A first-degree murder trial has been immediately suspended after Circuit Court Judge Chris Thyer ordered Tuesday a mental fitness examination of the defendant.
“All further proceedings in the prosecution are immediately suspended,” Thyer wrote.
Noah Nickerson, 24, is accused of shooting his father, David Wayne Nickerson, 54, once in the head early on Nov. 22, 2021, according to police accounts.
Police said Noah Nickerson, of 7800 block of Stanley Road, called police and told them that he had shot his father, according to a police report.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Nickerson “stated that the night of the incident he told his father that he had been molested as a child by another family member. Noah stated that his father was dismissive of this statement. Noah stated he grabbed a gun and put it to his own head. Noah then stated that his father began to tell him ‘shoot me.’ Noah stated he pointed the firearm at the father and fired the gun. He stated the bullet struck his father in the head. Noah stated he immediately began to render aid to his father and called 911.”
David Nickerson was taken to a local hospital and transported to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he died on Dec. 2, 2021.
Thyer ordered that the director of the state Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services determine who will examine Nickerson.
The examiner will provide a report to the court as to whether or not Nickerson is fit to proceed.
“The examination shall be for a period not exceeding 60 days unless the director of the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services or his or her designee determines a longer period of examination is necessary for the purpose of the examination,” Thyer wrote.
