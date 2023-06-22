JONESBORO — An associate state medical examiner testified Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of River Diamondstone Glasgow that the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Dr. Adam Craig said the gunshot entered into the top of the head of Jonathan Morgan, 39, of Jonesboro, and exited several inches away.
Using an autopsy photograph of Morgan’s skull, Craig showed the jury where the bullet entered and exited.
Craig didn’t perform the autopsy, but reviewed it for the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
Sgt. Nathan Ivy, a Jonesboro police officer, was on patrol when he responded to a shots heard call around 10:50 p.m. April 2 near the intersection of Brazos Street and Parkwood Road, he testified. When he arrived, he saw the victim with a gunshot wound to the head near a silver 2016 Ford Fiesta. Ivy said he checked Morgan for other gunshots, but found no others. He is shown on his body camera rolling Morgan onto his back. Morgan’s face was covered in blood.
Ivy tried to clear the area of onlookers with mixed results.
“He was still breathing,” Ivy said. “He was gasping for air.”
The officer applied life-saving measures on Morgan and rode in the ambulance with him. Morgan was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he later died, according to the incident report at the time.
Glasgow, now 25, of Jonesboro, exited a home on the 2300 block of Brazos Street and told police that he shot Morgan, according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Glasgow and Morgan.
“The altercation escalated and River Glasgow went back into the residence, retrieved a firearm and came back outside and began firing rounds at the victim and other victims that arrived in the same vehicle,” the affidavit read.
Glasgow was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center, where his bond is $2.4 million.
Detective Bryan Bailey of the Jonesboro Police Department arrived at the scene and went into the residence. He testified that the first thing he did was to search it to make sure nobody else was inside. He retrieved the handgun from the top of the refrigerator, where he was told it would be located.
Bailey unloaded the weapon and gave it to Detective Chris Pigg to be placed into evidence.
Lt. Kenneth Oldham with the Jonesboro police testified about test-firing the gun and sending shell casings from both the scene and the test-fire to the Crime Lab for analysis.
Others who testified Wednesday included Anne Maria Robinson and Courtney Smith, both of whom work as civilians in the evidence room at the police department; Sgt. Shane Fox and officer Pigg testified about the chain of evidence in the case.
The state is being represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Thomason and Deputy Prosecutor Kirk B. Lonidier. Glasgow is being represented by attorney Alvin Simes of Forrest City.
The trial continues today at 9 a.m. in the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.