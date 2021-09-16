JONESBORO — Alissa Reynolds likely died from a stab wound to the neck which struck her jugular vein, Dr. Adam Craig, associate medical examiner for the state crime lab, testified Thursday in the capital murder trial of Shawn Cone.
Cone, 49, of Jonesboro, was arrested by federal authorities on Dec. 9, 2019, in Key West, Fla., in the Dec. 2, 2019, murder of Reynolds, 50.
Craig testified that Reynolds was stabbed 18 times in the arm, chest, neck and chin. She also suffered many cuts to her hands, which Craig described as defensive wounds.
On her left hand, Reynolds had all four fingers sliced open. There was a cluster of four stab wounds to her chest.
“Most likely the suspect was sitting on top of the victim stabbing her rapidly,” Craig said
The prosecution showed many autopsy photos to the jury. Two additional monitors allowed the defense table and the gallery to view the photos.
Cone never looked at the monitor. A man in the gallery covered his eyes with his hands.
A DNA expert with the State Crime Lab also testified Thursday and said tissue taken from beneath Reynolds fingernails showed DNA from her and Cone. He said the match with Cone was conclusive.
Detective Brian Arnold testified about video obtained from a neighbor of Reynolds. Cone’s white Range Rover coming to and leaving the residence at 3005 Brac Place after Reynolds’ death. No one else is seen entering the residence during that time.
Sgt. Jason Chester testified on Wednesday officers broke through the back door and found a chaise lounge with blankets, quilts and towels piled on it. Underneath they discovered Reynolds’ body. He said officers then left the house and contacted the Criminal Investigation Division at JPD and the county coroner. They waited until officers arrived with a search warrant, Chester testified.
Cone faces up to life in prison on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, theft of a vehicle valued at greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft of items valued at more than $1,000 but $5,000 or less, theft of credit/debit cards, nonfinancial identity fraud, tampering with physical evidence and fraudulent use of a credit card.
