WYNNE — Northeast Arkansas was braced for bad weather on Friday afternoon as schools and some businesses closed early in anticipation that storm systems could produce tornadoes in the area.
For Wynne residents that fear became a reality when a large tornado tore through the community causing extensive damage.
The AP confirmed on Saturday that four fatalities were reported in Wynne, along with multiple injuries.
St. Bernards CrossRidge received a total of 28 patients seeking medical assistance following Friday afternoon’s tornadoes. Most patients experienced minor injuries, receiving prompt emergency treatment before discharge. Among these 28 patients, five persons were transferred to St. Bernards Medical Center and another three to partnering medical facilities for care. Hospitalized patients at both St. Bernards facilities remain stable.
St. Bernards CrossRidge suffered no damage from the tornado, but operated on emergency power until 10 p.m. before full power was restored.
Damage to both commercial and residential areas was being reported Friday evening. Wynne High School buildings were among the buildings that took a direct hit.
Additional crews from other counties were called to assist with rescue operations.
Individuals were asked to stay out of the Wynne area so emergency responders could assist those affected by the storm.
More coverage will be included in Tuesday's edition of The Sun.
