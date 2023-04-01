WYNNE — Northeast Arkansas was braced for bad weather on Friday afternoon as schools and some businesses closed early in anticipation that storm systems could produce tornadoes in the area.
For Wynne residents that fear became a reality when a large tornado tore through the community causing extensive damage.
Damage to both commercial and residential areas was being reported Friday evening. Wynne High School was among the buildings that took a direct hit.
There were reports of possible fatalities in Wynne, but as of Friday evening no deaths had been officially reported. Additional crews from other counties were called to assist with rescue operations.
Individuals were asked to stay out of the Wynne area so emergency responders could assist those affected by the storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.