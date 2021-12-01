JONESBORO — Readers can now receive top headlines in their email inboxes.
The Jonesboro Sun recently launched a newsletter to deliver top headlines and a sampling of the day’s local news and sports stories. The day’s obituaries, latest opinion columns, extended weather forecast and prep scores will also be included in the newsletter.
Once the signup is complete, a recipient will begin receiving the newsletter in their email inbox the next day. Newsletters will be sent each morning around 5 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday. It will feature headlines and the first few sentences of each story and a read more link that will take the recipient to The Jonesboro Sun website.
Current home delivery and e-Edition subscribers and e-Edition-only subscribers will then be able to read the full story. Those same subscribers also have access to The Jonesboro Sun e-Edition, which displays a live replica of the day’s complete newspaper.
“We are extremely excited to be able to offer this service to everyone in the community,” said Publisher Reece Terry. “Receiving a glimpse of the day’s top headlines, delivered to your email inbox each morning is very convenient.”
To start receiving the headline newsletter, visit jonesborosun.com and complete the signup section.
