JONESBORO — A key official with the Federal Aviation Administration stopped by the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Friday to hear in person local officials’ commitment to keeping the 150-foot wide main runway intact while strengthening the pavement to accommodate larger jets.
Glenn Boles, the FAA’s Southwest Region manager for airports, listened as local airport officials made their case.
The FAA has a policy of only funding the cost of 100-foot-wide pavement improvements. A federal grant will cover 90 percent of the cost of the project.
On the one hand, the narrower runway will save money on asphalt. On the other hand, there will be an expense involved in moving lights to accommodate the narrower runway.
The airport’s consulting engineers have estimated keeping the runway at 150 feet would add about $326,000 to the overall cost of the improvements.
Members of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission have offered to come up with local funds to pay the difference.
Following the brief meeting, Boles told The Sun he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.
However, during the meeting, in which Bob Gibson, the commission chairman and commission member Brandon Winters were in attendance, Boles acknowledged the offer.
“I tell my team all the time there are things we can and cannot do, but it’s not our airport,” Boles told the officials. “We don’t own it. We don’t run it. We’re not responsible for it. We’re just here to try to help as best we can.”
George Jackson, the airport’s manager, told The Sun the visit gave Boles the opportunity to see first-hand the level of commitment the community has in both the strengthening project and the wider runway.
“These guys just wanted to know that it wasn’t me saying we’re going to fund that, it’s actually the commission,” Jackson said.
Pilots want the wider runway as an added safety measure.
Jerry Chism, director of the Aeronautics Division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce, accompanied Boles to Jonesboro. Chism said in November that the FAA is also getting pushback from community leaders in El Dorado over the width of its runway.
The commission has been strongly advocating for the project since 2016. But George Stem, a former member of the commission, said, “We’ve been trying to do this for 20 years.”
The commission is expected to advertise for bids for the strengthening project early next year.
The FAA and local officials will decide after receiving the bids how to proceed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.