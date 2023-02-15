JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Memphis man with several failure to appear counts and violation of a no-contact order.
Jerry Lee Williams, 63, has one felony failure to appear and two misdemeanor failure to appear charges.
Judge Tommy Fowler had previously set a $5,000 cash-only bond for the misdemeanor FTAs. A circuit judge set Williams’ bond at $225,000 for the felony FTA.
His next court date is March 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Thomas Miller, 67, of Trumann, with felony FTA; released on his own recognizance.
Lawanda Bond, 44, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension or prosecution and driving on a suspended license; $51,000 total bonds.
Erica Griffin, 41, of Jonesboro, with a mental health violation; ordered held until mental health court hearing.
Tina Swiercz, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Kevin McFarland, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA, violation of a no-contact order and driving on a suspended license; $162,500 total bonds and ordered to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
David Wayne Braswell, 58, of Bay, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $15,000 bond.
Jeremy Braxton, 39, of Newport, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Woodrow Crawford, 34, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $3,500 bond, a no-contact order issued and a requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released on bond.
Malcolm Williford, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; recognizance bond.
Shawn Crays, 29, of Bono, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $1,000 bond.
Victor Ramirez, 31, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and public intoxication; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Patrick Greenwood, 52, of Jonesboro, with possession of less than 2 grams of meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt; $1,500.
Gary Honey, 54, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $5,000 bond.
Cody Watson, 23, of Brinkley, with first-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Michael Scott Moore, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $10,000 bond.
