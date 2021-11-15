JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man’s drug possession charge was the least of his worries after District Judge Tommy Fowler noted multiple failures to appear charges in District Court.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Deandre Holmes, 26, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and obstructing governmental operation. Fowler set a $15,000 bond for those charges. After reviewing the failures to appear counts, Fowler set a $75,000 cash-only bond for those charges.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Herman Hampton, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation; $3,500 bond.
Jevonte Williams, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations; $35,000 bond.
Trista McIllwain, 23, of Fisher, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Amber Mansfield, 36, of Paragould, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Vadac Manohar, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Juwan Young, 23, of Marion, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, obstructing governmental operations and tampering with physical evidence; $50,000 bond.
James Davidson, 48, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous previous failures to appear; $35,000 bond.
Billy Hufstedler, 36, of Harrison, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
