JONESBORO — Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with failure to register as a sex offender.
Tony Joe Stevens, 36, of Jonesboro, had a temporary bond of $250,000 set by District Judge David Boling. Fowler left the bond intact.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Glen Washington, 56, of 216 Roseclair St., with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, fleeing and resisting arrest; $50,000 bond.
Khiry Morris, 32, of 2508 E. Johnson Ave., with aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest; $7,500 bond.
Sadon Whitfield, 21, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of more than 6 pounds of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations; $150,000 bond.
John Thomas, 47, of Mountain Home, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, tampering with evidence, fleeing and speeding; $25,000 bond.
Bernice Sanders, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence; $3,500 bond.
Lamar Tyler, 42, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Jeremy Riley, 43, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver; $150,000 bond.
Wilma Andrews, 34, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $15,000 bond.
Jason Everett, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $150,000 bond.
Casson David, 20, of Lake City, with probation violation; $35,000 bond.
Alphonzo Taft, 54, of Jonesboro, with criminal mischief, theft of $1,000 or less and criminal trespass; $5,000 bond.
