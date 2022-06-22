JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man and a Trumann man won’t see the light of day for a while after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge them in separate cases on Wednesday.
Steve Randle, 46, of the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road, was charged with felony failure to appear. He can’t post bond until he appears before a circuit court judge on July 28, as ordered by that judge.
Michael Peppers, 37, of the 100 block of Jennifer Street, Trumann, was also charged with felony failure to appear. A circuit judge also ordered Peppers held without bond until he appeared in front of the judge on July 29.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Stephanie Nelson, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Michael McGinty, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Amy Landreth, 38, of Texarkana, Texas, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Brooke Grisham, 33, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, second-degree forgery and theft of $10,000 or less; $75,000 bond.
