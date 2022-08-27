JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felony and misdemeanor failures to appear.
Wesley Pryor, 37, failed to show up twice for circuit court trials and once for a district court trial.
His total bonds are $61,000, with one bond being a $7,500 cash-only bond.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Breanna Palmer, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $35,000 bond on the felony, $2,500 cash-only on the misdemeanor.
Kellie June Arnold, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Brandi Jackson, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and speeding; $7,500 bond.
Haley Adams, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving; $1,500 bond.
Summer Caico, 27, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass on a railroad facility; $1,500 bond.
Jennifer Verdusco, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of prohibited weapon (brass knuckles); $7,500 bond.
Christopher Boren, 33, of Harrisburg, with probation violation; $20,000 bond.
Christopher Gann, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear; $7,500 bond on the drug charges and $3,500 cash-only bond on the failure to appear.
James Gann, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Beau Stevens, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; hold until court date.
Michael McKee, 38, of Alicia, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver; $2,500 bond.
Danny Joe Wade, 27, of Searcy, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and improper turn; $7,500 bond.
