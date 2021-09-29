JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas District Fair attendance numbers have pleased Mitch Johnson, the fair’s general manager.
“We had a pretty good night (Tuesday) night,” he said.
More than 25,900 people have attended the fair and last week’s carnival, Johnson said.
On Monday and Tuesday of 2019, 6,173 people attended, Johnson said. This year, he said about 9,000 people attended the three-day carnival last week.
“The way it’s trending, it’s extending the numbers out,” Johnson said.
“The rides seem to be functioning well,” he said. “There’s virtually no wait times for them. We’ve had plenty of positive comments.”
Johnson said the inside booth area is well stocked, with several new vendors.
The 2020 NEA District Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said the fair board will consider making the fair a nine-day event in 2022 and not having the three-day carnival. The board will also consider having the fair in the fourth week of September instead of the third week.
“We’ve talked to some of the vendors, and they seem positive,” he said.
Johnson said Jonesboro Police Department’s reserve officers deserve credit for controlling traffic at the fair, located at the Nettleton Baptist Church’s grounds, 7001 E. Johnson Ave.
He said judging for seniors livestock is completed, and the juniors were being conducted later Wednesday.
Judging on home goods and artwork have been completed, Johnson said.
Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children under 12 and kids 3 and under are free.
Saturday admission is $6 for all patrons.
Armbands are sold nightly as are single ride tickets. Armbands are $20, with the exception of Friday and Saturday, which are $25.
