JONESBORO — The Northeast Arkansas District Fair is enjoying big crowds and great weather, Fair Manager Mitch Johnson said Friday.
As of Thursday night, Johnson said more than 30,000 people have attended.
“It’s been a great year. We encourage everybody to come out and enjoy the fair with us,” Johnson said.
He said the cooler weather and lack of rain has bolstered attendance.
“The weather is definitely coming in our favor,” he said.
Today is the final day for the fair. Gates open at noon, armbands are $25 for all-you-can-ride attractions and Greasy Tree will perform on the main stage at 7 p.m. The fair closes at 11 p.m.
Johnson said armbands have been offered eight out of the nine days of the fair, and he believes that has helped people enjoy their fair experience even more.
He said online ticket sales have helped to streamline admittance to the fair. People can go online at www.neadistrictfair.com and click on Gate Tickets to purchase tickets.
Johnson said since the fair moved to its present location in 2012, he can’t remember a better year than this one.
“I can’t remember the last time it was this good. The online tickets have really helped with people having to wait to get in,” he said.
This is the first year the fair has offered the online service to buy tickets, Johnson said, noting it’s the way of the future.
This year also marks the second year that PBJ Happy Days Show out of Marion has been the rides vendor for the fair.
He said the company is very intent on the safety of their rides.
“It’s been a great partnership,” Johnson said. “They’re good folks. We look forward to a long relationship with them.”
