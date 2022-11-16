221116-JS-falconry-photo-1

Master falconer Heath Garner of Jonesboro displays a red-tailed hawk on Nov. 3.

 Avery Jones / Delta Digital News Service

Today (Nov. 16) is World Falconry Day, the day when falconry is recognized and celebrated for its local and global impact.

According to the North American Falconers Association, “Falconry can be defined as the taking of wild quarry in its natural state and habitat by means of a trained raptor.” In short, falconry is the practice of using birds of prey to hunt wild game.